OF Adam Duvall agrees to 1-year contract with Marlins

MIAMI (AP)Outfielder Adam Duvall agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins.

At 32, Duvall will provide power and a veteran bat to a team that is expected to rely heavily on developing youngsters. Duvall hit 16 home runs last year for Atlanta, which would have led the Marlins.

Miami finished ahead of only four other teams in homers in 2020, and Brian Anderson led them with 11.

Duvall had an OPS of .833 in 57 games last year. He has hit 105 homers since 2016.

