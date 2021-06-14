Nola lifts Phillies back over .500, beats reeling Yanks 7-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia over the New York Yankees 7-0 Sunday for a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500.

Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 7 for 13 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs. Philadelphia has won four straight games and three straight series during a 6-1 homestand, giving the Phillies a winning record for the first time since they were 22-21 before play on May 20.

”We have a team that can be an all-around, really good team,” said Andrew McCutchen, who was 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. ”We can hit, we can pitch and we can field. We can be that type of team.”

Domingo German (4-4) fell behind 4-0 by the second inning, a day after Jameson Taillon trailed 4-0 in the first.

The Yankees have lost seven of nine and 13 of 18. They are in fourth place, 8 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay, their largest deficit since September 2018, and at 32-31 are one game above .500 for the first time since they were 17-16.

”We’re going to find out what kind of character we’re made of,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. ”We’re clearly in the mist of incredibly tough times. We’ve faced it throughout this season. And we’re going to find out what we’re made of and what kind of team we are. We need to step it up, period.”

When asked if he felt there was anyone who was getting used to or accepting the team’s struggles, Boone bristled when answering no. ”I know them too well and I don’t think there’s any getting used to … losing,” Boone said. ”Get out of here with that.”

The Yankees grounded into their major league-high 64th double play. Rougned Odor was caught off second base on Gleyber Torres’ seventh-inning grounder to shortstop, the Yankees 31st runner out on the bases this season. No other team started the day with more than 23.

”We’re grinding over this as much as we can in conversations postgame,” Boone said. ”We’ve addressed some things and changed along the way, and we’re going to keep doing that.”

Nola (5-4) had been 1-3 with a 5.68 and .299 opponents’ batting average in his previous six starts. He allowed two singles to DJ LeMahieu and a double to Odor.

Nola walked one, throwing 103 pitches in 7 2/3 innings while possessing sharper fastball command than he exhibited recently.

”I always have my confidence,” Nola said. ”I just had some things not going my way. It was frustrating not getting out fifth inning three of the last four. To myself, that’s not what I usually do. I want to go deep into games and put my team in a position to win. Not having the command that I’m used to having is frustrating. But it doesn’t keep me from keep working on in throwing sessions and bullpen sessions. And I always go into the next game with confidence.”

Phillies manager Joe Girardi shuffled his rotation to keep Nola on four days’ rest despite two off days last week. Nola had six days off before his previous start.

”He wasn’t getting on the mound enough,” Girardi said. ”We’re trying to be proactive here because we worry about the back end. But there are times when a guy gets out of his rhythm. He tweaked a few things.”

New York, missing Aaron Judge due to back spasms, finished with four hits against Nola, relievers Connor Brogdon and Enyel De Los Santos.

The Yankees were shut out for the third time this season, and the Phillies pitched their fifth shutout.

LeMahieu became the fourth-fastest Yankee to 100 multihit games, his 256 games trailing only Joe DiMaggio (208), Mickey Ricers (250) and Bob Meusel (255).

German allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. The Phillies went 4 for 7 with two doubles against his curveball.

German and Taillon combined to last just 4 2/3 innings in the series, allowing 15 hits and 11 earned runs, for a 21.22 ERA.

Segura had three hits and became the first Phillies player since 1953 with three or more hits and two or more RBIs in three straight games. He is hitting .424 with seven RBIs in June, raising his average to .339

Rhys Hoskins was 0 for 4 and is hitless in 26 at-bats.

Realmuto singled in the opening run in the first, and Herrera’s RBI double and Segura’s two-run single built the 4-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Judge experiencing back spasms while going 1 for 5 Saturday. Boone said post-game that he was unavailable even for pinch-hitting duties and will undergo off-day treatment on Monday. … Boone said he had not received the results of the MRI on the right groin RHP Luis Severino injured Saturday while pitching for High-A Hudson Valley. … INF Luke Voit (left oblique strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and went 1 for 3 with a double off Buffalo’s Anthony Kay.

Phillies: Girardi said SS Didi Gregorius experienced ”a little stiffness and soreness” in his injured right elbow that stopped his rehab assignment with Triple A Lehigh Valley. ”We’re working on that and hope he’s in the lineup soon,” Girardi said. Gregorius has been out since May 12.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-1) starts Tuesday’s series opener against Toronto in Buffalo, N.Y.

Phillies: RHP Spencer Howard (0-1) starts Monday’s series opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

