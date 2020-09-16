MLB joins alliance pushing for higher voter turnout

NEW YORK (AP)Major League Baseball has joined the Civic Alliance, a nonpartisan group of businesses pushing for higher voter turnout.

MLB also announced Wednesday that it has committed to a business-led initiative to help ensure employees have access to information about early voting or vote-by-mail options. Commissioner Rob Manfred’s office will give employees the day off on Election Day, and MLB will focus on mobilizing fans and club personnel to further civic engagement beyond the general election.

Teams throughout the majors have launched or will launch sites dedicated to voter education, and some ballparks are set to be used as voting centers for the election.

”The right to vote is a pillar of American democracy, a privilege that we should all appreciate and exercise,” Manfred said in a statement. ”I’m proud of our sport’s role in encouraging baseball fans and communities throughout the country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process.”

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports