MLB Calendar

Nov. 28-Dec. 1 – Major League Baseball Players Association executive board meeting, Irving, Texas.

Nov. 30 – Last day for teams to offer 2022 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters, 8 p.m. EST.

Dec. 1 – Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 5 – Hall of Fame Golden Days Era and Early Baseball Era committees meet, Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 6-8 – Winter meetings, Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 8 – Winter meeting draft, Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 15 – International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2022

Jan. 14 – Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 – International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 25 – Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame vote announced, Secaucus, N.J.

Jan. 31-Feb. 18 – Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Feb. 16 – Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 21- Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 25 – Exhibition games start.

Feb. 26 – Mandatory reporting date.

March 31 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 19 – All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

Aug. 11 – Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 21 – Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 2 – Regular season ends.

Dec. 15 – International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

