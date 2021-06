MLB Calendar

July 11-13 – Amateur draft, Denver.

July 13 – All-Star Game, Denver.

Aug. 12 – New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 22 – Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland at Williamsport, Pa.

Sept. 8 – Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Dec. 1 – Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 6-9 – Winter meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Dec. 8 – Winter meeting draft, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Dec. 15 – International amateur signing period closes.

