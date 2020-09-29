MLB Calendar

After watching his team push across three unearned runs in the ninth inning to pull out a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was in no hurry to name his starter for Wednesday afternoon's Game 2 in the best-of-three American League wild-card series in Minneapolis.

"We'll make that decision after we get our heads together," Baker said. "We'll savor this one first because it's a big win."