DETROIT (AP)Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.

Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.

The 30-year-old Lorezen began his career as a starter before mostly pitching out of the bullpen for the Reds.

He can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses for innings: $250,000 each for 100, 125, 150, 175, 195 and 205.

