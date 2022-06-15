Any worries manager Buck Showalter had about the New York Mets dealing with the hangover of a 10-game road trip evaporated with each pitch during Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

And every offering by Chris Bassitt and Drew Smith deepened an already extended slump for Milwaukee.

The Mets will look to lock up another series win on Wednesday night, when they are slated to host the struggling Brewers in the middle contest of a three-game set.

New York left-hander David Peterson (3-0, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to return to the rotation when he opposes Milwaukee right-hander and defending National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (3-4. 2.48).

Bassitt authored one of the best starts of his career Tuesday night, when he earned the win by tossing eight scoreless innings of three-hit ball before Smith finished up the Mets’ 4-0 victory.

The win snapped a six-start winless streak for Bassitt, who had a 6.54 ERA dating to May 14. He was 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA in two starts on the west coast trip.

“He was the difference tonight,” Showalter said of Bassitt, who went at least eight scoreless innings for just the third time in 106 big league starts. “You have a long road trip like that, there’s a little challenge the first couple of days to kind of get locked back in.”

Showalter said Bassitt flew back ahead of the Mets, who finished their 10-game trip with a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday night.

“So, whatever he did while he was here, might want to pass it around,” Showalter said.

The Brewers’ offensive struggles remained a collective effort Tuesday. They had only one runner beyond second base and were blanked for the fourth time in the last 10 games, a span in which they are 1-9.

Milwaukee has been outscored 62-24 and is batting just .202 during the skid. The Brewers have struck out 80 times while drawing just 25 walks, including one on Tuesday.

“Obviously, getting shut out, that’s never going to work, but I think we can be better,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “Obviously we’ve got to put more good swings on balls. We’ve got to put more pressure on the pitching, got to hit more home runs, got to get on base a little more.”

Peterson earned the win in relief in his most recent appearance last Friday, when he allowed one run over 2 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the Angels, 7-3. He last started June 4, when Peterson gave up four runs (one earned) in 3 2/3 innings and didn’t factor into the decision in New York’s 9-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Burnes lost his second straight start on Thursday, when he surrendered three runs (one earned) over 4 1/3 innings as the Brewers dropped an 8-3 decision to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Peterson has yet to face the Brewers. Burnes is 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA in three games (two starts) against the Mets.

