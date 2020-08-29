Mets, Marlins reschedule PPD game for Monday afternoon

NEW YORK (AP)The New York Mets and Miami Marlins have rescheduled Thursday’s game postponed by player protest for next Monday.

It’s the last mutual day off for the clubs this season and will require the Marlins to fly up from Miami between home games scheduled against Tampa Bay on Sunday and Toronto on Tuesday.

The Mets and Marlins jointly walked off the diamond at Citi Field on Thursday, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate. It was one of seven games postponed by protesting players Thursday in response to the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin last weekend.

The Mets also announced that Thursday’s makeup game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field will be played at 4:10 p.m.

