Mets, A’s reliever Blevins, 37, retires after 13 seasons

NEW YORK (AP)Jerry Blevins, a left-handed reliever who split the bulk of his career between the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets, announced his retirement after 13 big league seasons Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old last pitched in the majors for Atlanta in 2019. He had been working at the Mets’ alternate training site in Brooklyn after failing to land a bullpen spot out of spring training.

He announcedhis retirement on Twitter, saying he looked forward to sleeping in his own bed, giving up the routine of icing his arm and ”being a better father, husband, brother, son, friend to the many people I’ve neglected in pursuit of my dream.”

Blevins was a 17th-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2004 and debuted in the majors with Oakland in 2007. He was with the A’s through 2013, compiling a 3.30 ERA. After struggling in 2014 with Washington, he ended up with the Mets, where he had two of his best seasons in 2016 and ’17.

He finishes his career 30-13 with a 3.54 ERA and seven saves in 609 games.

Engaging and funny on social media and in person, Blevins was a fan favorite in Queens.

”I’ll see you guys at Citi Field tomorrow,” he wrote.”Bringing my family to a ball game. Gonna have a beer and a hotdog and watch the (at)Mets. I’ve always been a fan first.”

