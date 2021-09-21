Marlins’ Trevor Rogers, Nationals’ Josh Rogers set for rematch

It will be “The Rogers and Rogers Show” on Tuesday night when the Washington Nationals take on the host Miami Marlins.

In a battle between the two teams with the worst records in the National League East, the Marlins (64-86) earned an 8-7, walk-off win over the Nationals (61-89) in the series opener on Monday night.

Tuesday’s middle game of the series will feature Marlins rookie Trevor Rogers (7-7, 2.71 ERA) against Washington’s Josh Rogers (1-0, 2.60 ERA).

The pitchers, both lefties, squared off Wednesday in Washington. Neither was involved in the decision as Miami emerged with an 8-6 win.

Josh Rogers, 27, is an Indiana native who went to the University of Louisville and became an 11th-round pick of the New York Yankees in 2015. He made his major league debut in 2018 with the Baltimore Orioles, but he will mark just his seventh career start Tuesday.

After getting released by the Orioles on June 1, he signed a minor league deal with the Nationals three days later and was called up on Sept. 4.

Josh Rogers is set to make his fourth appearance for Washington, all starts. Last week, he held the Marlins to one hit, one walk and no runs while striking out six in five innings.

“What I’m good at is commanding my fastball,” Josh Rogers said. “I’ve got to pitch ahead in counts.”

Trevor Rogers, 23, made his major league debut last year, but all three of his career matchups against the Nationals have come this season. In those starts, he went 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

A New Mexico native, Rogers has come of age this season after having been the Marlins’ first-round pick in 2017.

The Marlins, who have posted a 13-10 record in their past 23 games, enter Tuesday’s game with momentum. They are 9-7 in extra-inning games this season, which includes walk-off wins in each of their past two contests.

The Nationals, on the other hand, are just 2-10 in extra-inning games.

Marlins rookie Jazz Chisholm Jr., who produced his first career two-homer game on Monday, also stole a base, made a great fielding play at shortstop and scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

“It makes us excited to come out and do it again,” Chisholm said of Miami’s walk-off-win streak.

Chisholm is also closing in on a possible 20-20 season. He has 22 steals and 17 homers.

Miami’s youthful lineup also includes rookie first baseman Lewin Diaz, who hit a walk-off homer in Miami’s Sunday win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and had a fielding gem in 10th inning Monday, and rookie right fielder Jesus Sanchez, who had an eventful game on Monday.

Sanchez hit a two-run homer and added a wild catch. He overran the ball in the outfield and then reached out and caught the ball with his bare right hand.

The Nationals also have a young lineup, including rookie catcher Keibert Ruiz, who went 3-for-5 with a career-high four RBIs on Monday.

One of Washington’s veterans is 29-year-old Josh Bell, who has 27 homers and 84 RBIs this season.

Bell, normally a first baseman, made just his fifth outfield start of the year on Monday and came up with a gem, leaping to keep a Lewis Brinson fly ball from going over the left field fence.

Using Bell in left field allows the Nationals to use veteran slugger Ryan Zimmerman at first base.

