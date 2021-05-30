Marlins-Red Sox game postponed by rain at Fenway Park

BOSTON (AP)The Miami Marlins started a lengthy road trip in rainy, chilly Boston.

Now, they’ll close it back here and get another shot at the Red Sox in Fenway Park after Sunday’s game was rained out.

It was called after about a 20-minute delay. The makeup is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 5:10 p.m.

Miami lost the first two games of what was supposed to be a nine-game, 10-day trip, dealing with weather both days against the Red Sox.

”It’s been a frustrating series with the rain and how things have gone,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said.

As for the makeup date and extending it to an 11-day trip now, he said: ”It was not a date that we really wanted, but obviously it was out of our control.”

Being an interleague game, the Marlins make only one trip to Boston this season, so the teams had to look for a mutual day off.

Miami will be heading back to Boston after a scheduled afternoon game on June 6 in Pittsburgh, and the Red Sox will be returning home following a Sunday night matchup against their longtime rival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

On Friday, the Red Sox won 5-2 in a game that was called after 5 1/2 innings due to heavy rain. Boston also won Saturday’s game, 3-1, in chilly and sometimes drizzly conditions.

Saturday’s game marked the first time that the Red Sox were allowed full capacity after the state removed limits on crowd sizes during the pandemic. There was a paid attendance of 25,089 with the ballpark about half full because of the weather.

Boston has won the past nine games in Fenway between the teams and is 18-6 lifetime against the Marlins.

The forecast for Sunday afternoon called for steady rain late into the night and wasn’t expected to subside until early Monday morning.

Boston manager Alex Cora, who returned to the team after missing Saturday’s win to be home in Puerto Rico to attend the high school graduation of his daughter Camila, figured that if they played that could have been a lot like Friday night.

”It’s going to be another grind,” he said, about three hours before it was called.

Mattingly wasn’t looking forward to another game that could get started and stopped. He said the team even had a discussion about whom to start, with the possibly of not burning out a starter.

”Really the forecast was: You’re probably not playing nine,” Mattingly said.

”The off day will be good for us,” Mattingly said of Monday. ”With things opening up, guys can go out for dinner.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Mattingly thinks SS Jazz Chisholm, who was not in Sunday’s posted lineup and has missed the past four games with a sprained right ankle, could be ready on Tuesday.

Red Sox: OF/DH J.D. Martinez was not going to start Sunday after he fouled a ball off his left foot on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Off Monday before opening a two-game series in Buffalo against Toronto. RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 3.46 ERA) was pushed from Sunday to Tuesday.

Red Sox: They open a three-game series in Houston on Memorial Day. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3, 5.06) is scheduled to start for Boston.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports