Mariners’ Hector Santiago, awaiting ruling, faces Angels

Two weeks after being ejected from a game against the Chicago White Sox when umpires detected an “undisclosed foreign substance” on his glove, Hector Santiago is still pitching for the Seattle Mariners.

It seems the wheels of justice turn slowly in Major League Baseball.

The veteran left-hander is scheduled to start a bullpen day for the Mariners on Sunday afternoon in the series finale against the visiting Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners are going for a three-game sweep.

Santiago (1-1, 3.38 ERA) finally had his appeal of his 10-game suspension heard Thursday, with MLB officials telling Santiago and Mariners manager Scott Servais they will have a ruling by Wednesday, the day after the All-Star Game in Denver.

Santiago has maintained any sticky substance on his glove was merely rosin from the bag that sits at the back of the mound and was mixed with his own sweat.

Santiago’s glove was confiscated by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, placed in a plastic bag and taken from the field by baseball officials.

The glove was at T-Mobile Park for the appeal process Thursday.

“That was a good sign,” Servais said. “They had the evidence. And I’m sure they’re looking at the tape and talking to a lot of other people and putting it all together.”

Asked if the substance on the glove had been tested, Servais couldn’t help but make a joke.

“I don’t think that it has gone to a forensics lab,” he said. “It’s not CSI Seattle.”

Santiago will start for left-hander Justus Sheffield, who was placed on the 10-day injured list last week with a forearm strain and an oblique injury.

Santiago, who made 78 starts for the Angels between 2014-16, is 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in six career appearances against them, including two starts. That loss came June 4 in Anaheim, Calif., as Santiago allowed one run on two hits in three innings of relief in a 3-2 defeat, with five strikeouts.

The Angels are scheduled to start left-hander Jose Suarez (3-2, 2.37). He is 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA in four career appearances against Seattle, with three starts. Suarez worked in relief against the Mariners on June 3 at home but didn’t take a decision in a 6-2 loss. He allowed one run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts.

The Angels were limited to three hits in a 2-0 loss Saturday night. Both Seattle runs scored when second baseman David Fletcher and shortstop Jose Iglesias failed to turn inning-ending double plays. On the latter, Fletcher and Iglesias collided at second base, with a trainer coming onto the field to check on Fletcher’s right shoulder.

“Those are the kinds of plays we gotta get done, particularly in a game like this with the situation we’re in,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “To win these kinds of games, obviously you have to make those plays. It’s so tightly contested.

“I often talk about the laser-thin line between winning and losing. Both teams pitched great tonight. Their bullpen was good. Our guys hung in there. But we have to complete those other plays, and that was the difference in the game.”

Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 23 games with a fourth-inning single.

