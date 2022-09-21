A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:

AARON JUDGE

Season HR Total: 60

Tuesday’s Game: Hit his 60th home run, keying a five-run rally in the ninth inning that led the Yankees over Pittsburgh 9-8.

Wednesday’s Matchup: The Yankees host Pittsburgh.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 66.1 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.

ALBERT PUJOLS

Career HR Total: 698

Tuesday’s Game: Hit two singles for the Cardinals in a 5-0 loss to the Padres.

Wednesday’s Matchup: The Cardinals play at San Diego.

Current HR Pace: Pujols is on pace to hit 20.7 home runs this season, so he’s on pace for a career total of 699.7.

