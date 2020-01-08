Jimmy Nelson, Dodgers agree to incentive-laden 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP)Right-hander Jimmy Nelson and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Tuesday to a $1.25 million, one-year contract, an incentive-laden deal that could be worth $13.25 million over two seasons.

The 30-year-old pitcher spent the last six seasons with Milwaukee. Nelson was 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA and 578 strikeouts and 240 walks.

Nelson had his best season in 2017, going 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA. He ranked eighth in the National League with 199 strikeouts in 29 starts and ninth in ERA. However, he ended the season on the injured list with a rotator cuff strain. He missed all of the 2018 season with a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Nelson returned last season and appeared in 10 games for the Brewers, making two starts. He was 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA and the team didn’t offer him a contract by Dec. 2, making him a free agent.

Nelson has a $750,000 salary this year, and the Dodgers have a $2 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

If he pitches 40 games or 60 innings this season, the option would become a $5 million mutual option. The option price would escalate to $6 million for 110 innings, $7 million for 130 innings, $8 million for 150 innings and $9 million for 170 innings.

The deal includes $2 million in roster bonuses for 2020: $1 million for making the opening-day roster and $500,000 each for 45 days and 90 days active. There are performance bonuses this year of of $250,000 each for 90, 110, 130, 150, 170 and 190 innings.

If the 2021 club option is exercised, Nelson could earn $250,000 each that year for 90, 110, 130, 150, 170 and 190 innings.

