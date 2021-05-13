Jays look to complete sweep, stay perfect vs. Braves

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays will try to sweep the season series from the Atlanta Braves when the teams complete a three-game set on Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Jays are 5-0 against the Braves this season and have cliched their first season-series win over Atlanta since 2008.

Toronto is 8-4 in day games while Atlanta is only 5-8.

The Braves will send veteran Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.98 ERA) to the mound against Toronto’s Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.61).

In his last start against Philadelphia on Friday, Morton didn’t get out of the first inning. He gave up six runs — all unearned because of a passed ball on a strikeout that allowed a runner to reach — on four hits and two walks with one strikeout.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow when you get taken out in the first inning,” Morton said. “It’s not like he took me out after giving up a couple runs. He took me out after I gave up six runs.”

Morton received a no-decision when he faced the Blue Jays on May 1. He was lifted after 5 1/3 innings, having allowed four runs, five hits and two walks while striking out six. In eight career starts against Toronto, Morton is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA.

Stripling was not sharp in his last start on Friday at Houston. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss against the Astros.

“The one thing that he did, he kept us in the game with no command,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. “We have to keep him in there because we don’t have enough pitching to cover that many innings. He’s got to give us more than that, but he deserves credit for keeping us in the game.”

Stripling faced the Braves on May 2 and threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk while fanning four. In seven career appearances against Atlanta, four of them starts, Stripling is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and has allowed two or fewer runs in six of those appearances.

Toronto outfielder Teocscar Hernandez hit a pair of home runs on Wednesday in the Blue Jays’ 4-1 win, giving him five this season. He has three homers and 12 RBIs on the current road trip and has reached base in 11 of 12 games since returning from the COVID-related injured list.

“I’m just trying to be more patient at the plate and put a good swing on it,” Hernandez said.

Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien has hit safely in 11 straight games and has reached base in 19 consecutive games.

The Braves continued to make rosters moves to help their bullpen, activating right-hander Chris Martin after he missed 30 games with right shoulder inflammation. The team placed left-hander Grant Dayton on the injured list with left thigh inflammation and activated lefty Sean Newcomb.

Right-hander Bryse Wilson was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett after making a strong start on Tuesday (six innings two runs).

Atlanta also revealed that right-hander Mike Soroka will undergo exploratory surgery on his right Achilles tendon. The Braves signed right-hander Tanner Roark earlier this week, and they could use him in the bullpen or as a starter.

