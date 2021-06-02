Indians try to solve Lance Lynn, White Sox in series finale

The Cleveland Indians haven’t made things easy for members of the Chicago White Sox stellar starting rotation this week.

They’ll look to get the best of another, when they try to hand Lance Lynn his second loss of the season and complete a winning home series over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Even though Cleveland lost Monday’s doubleheader opener against Chicago, 8-6 in eight innings, it fared well against Carlos Rodon (1.98 ERA), who allowed a season-high five runs with nine hits over six innings. On Tuesday, the Indians chased Chicago’s Dylan Cease, who entered with a 2.98 ERA, after 3 1/3 innings while doing all their scoring against him in the 6-5 victory.

The Indians have won two straight since the series-opening defeat and sit 2 1/2 games back of the first-place White Sox in the AL Central.

Now, Cleveland faces Lynn (6-1, 1.37 ERA), who has been absolutely stellar during his first season with Chicago. He has thrown scoreless baseball on three occasions. However, Lynn’s lone loss came against the Indians on April 15, when he allowed a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez and one other run while striking out 10 without a walk over six innings of a 4-2 loss.

Following a stint on the injured list with a strained trapezius, the right-hander returned to action on May 1 against the Indians. This time, Lynn got the win despite giving up three runs, four hits and two walks over five innings of a 7-3 home victory.

With Chicago playing two doubleheaders over a four-day stretch entering this contest, Lynn will be starting on three days’ rest. The 34-year-old allowed three hits and fanned seven without a walk over five scoreless innings of a 3-1 victory over Baltimore in the nightcap of Saturday’s twin bill. That made him 5-0 in six May starts.

“(It’s about) being the best teammate I can and trying to win as many games as I can for my team and win a World Series,” Lynn told mlbplayers.com.

Ramirez has three hits in 12 at-bats vs. Lynn, but two left the park. Ramirez has three RBIs through the first three games of this set and is 5-for-12 with five driven home in over his last four against the White Sox. However, Ramirez’s status for this contest might be uncertain after he left Tuesday’s game due to hydration.

Eli Morgan was slated to start in the series finale against Chicago, but he was a late scratch Tuesday night and was replaced by Jean Carlos Mejia (1-0, 0.00). Mejia began the season at Triple-A Columbus and started two games before being promoted to the Indians on May 18.

This will be the right-hander’s first career start after he tossed five scoreless innings in three relief appearances.

One White Sox outfielder Mejia might need to contain is speedster Billy Hamilton, who had a two-run double Tuesday and is batting .333 (5-for-15) over the last six games. Teammate Yoan Moncada is 10-for-19 during a six-game hitting streak.

Chicago has lost six of eight on the road.

