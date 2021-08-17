Huascar Ynoa returns with Braves big bats against Marlins

It’s comeback time for Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa, who is set to pitch in the majors for the first time since breaking his pitching hand.

The Braves, who have won 11 of their past 13 games, will have Ynoa on the mound on Tuesday night when they try to continue their hot streak at the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta, which won the opener of this three-game series 12-2 on Monday, is now looking for a solid effort from Ynoa (4-2, 3.02 ERA).

Ynoa hasn’t pitched since May 16, which is when he punched a dugout bench in frustration after being removed from a game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“He’ll learn the temperament thing,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Those things will force you to see how fragile things are in this game. You have to learn to channel those aggressions in ways that are not destructive to your body.”

Ynoa, who is 0-0 with a 4.00 ERA in two career starts against the Marlins, has never pitched in Miami.

He had won four straight games before that outing in Milwaukee, during which he allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I felt really bad when I got the news that it was broken,” Ynoa said of his hand. “That’s not what I intended. I was frustrated. I had been pitching well.”

Besides controlling his temper, the trend Ynoa wants to change is his road record this year: 1-2 with a 4.64 ERA. He is much better at home (3-0, 1.54).

Fortunately for Ynoa, he will be backed by a powerful Braves lineup that ranks third in the majors in homers. On Monday, the Braves pounded 14 hits. Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each produced three RBIs and three hits.

Meanwhile, right-hander Sandy Alcantara (7-10, 3.52) will start for the Marlins, who had their four-game win streak snapped on Monday.

The Marlins are looking to stabilize their pitching staff, which has allowed double-digit runs four times in their past 10 games.

In Miami’s first 109 games this season, they allowed double-digit runs just twice.

Alcantara, who is 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in six career starts against Atlanta, seems to be the perfect candidate to get the staff back on track. This year, he is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts against Atlanta.

Miami is just 10-14 when Alcantara starts this year. But Alcantara won his most recent outing, tossing seven scoreless innings at the San Diego Padres.

Alcantara has been better at home this year (2.58 ERA in 11 starts) than on the road (4.40 ERA in 13 starts).

Offensively, the Marlins are looking for continued improvement from rookie infielder Isan Diaz, who hit just .146 with a .509 OPS in 36 games during the first half of this season.

In 25 second-half games, however, Diaz is hitting .261 with a .711 OPS.

“I’m just trying to find myself up here,” Diaz said. “Things have been going up and down throughout the whole year. I’m just trying to get my second wind and finish strong.”

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Diaz has been more relaxed during the second half.

“He has gained a little momentum,” Mattingly said. “He seems to be at peace with his game and what he’s doing. He has been swinging the bat well.”

–Field Level Media