Hosmer drives in 6 to lead Padres over MadBum, Arizona 7-2

SAN DIEGO (AP)Eric Hosmer hit three-run doubles in consecutive innings to ruin Madison Bumgarner’s Arizona Diamondbacks debut and give the San Diego Padres a 7-2 victory Friday night in Jayce Tingler’s first game as manager.

The six RBIs tied Hosmer’s career high and backed 24-year-old right-hander Chris Paddack (1-0), who threw six scoreless innings in his first opening day start.

Hosmer doubled off Bumgarner in the sixth and Kevin Ginkel in the seventh, both with two outs.

The 30-year-old Bumgarner (0-1) allowed only two hits before struggling in the sixth. He gave up a one-out, opposite-field double to Fernando Tatis Jr. and consecutive two-out walks to Tommy Pham and Jurickson Profar. Hosmer cleared the bases on an 0-2 double into the right-center gap to chase Bumgarner.

Hosmer had been hitless in 15 career at-bats against Bumgarner before getting a single in the second and then the double.

”I’m just really happy about the win, really happy I got to cash in on some of those big opportunities,” Hosmer said. ”Early on, the way both pitchers were throwing, it seemed like it would take one big hit to really lift the team and secure the win, so I’m just happy that came with a big swing there with two outs. And Paddack and the bullpen were able to do the rest.”

Hosmer said it was weird playing without fans in the stands.

”I would be lying if I said it didn’t feel different without fans,” he said, ”but at the same time, I think we realize all our fans are watching us back home, wherever that is, and whenever you look over at the dugout, your teammates are fired up for you and it’s hard not to get fired up.”

Bumgarner allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and three walks. He lost in San Diego for the second opening day in a row. He took a 2-0 defeat last year with the Giants.

MadBum made his Diamondbacks debut after leaving San Francisco, where he spent a decade and helped the Giants win three World Series. He signed an $85 million, five-year contract in December.

He declined to talk to the media afterward.

”I’ll take that matchup – left on left with good numbers – anytime,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Bumgarner got Hosmer 0-2 ”and just made a mistake and hung a breaking ball,” the manager said. ”But he’s our guy. He’s our No. 1 starter. It’s 0-0, he’s throwing a shutout and still has pitches left.”

San Diego scored four runs in the seventh. Trent Grisham singled for his first hit with San Diego, and scored on Pham’s first hit and RBI with the Padres. Hosmer doubled to left two batters later.

Paddack, coming off a strong rookie season, held the Diamondbacks to four hits while striking out four and walking one. Only one Arizona baserunner made it to third base against the tall Texan.

”Man, I’ve still got the jitters,” Paddack said. ”It was a great win for us. Whether it was 55,000 fans or no fans, man, I was fired up.”

Arizona newcomer Kole Calhoun homered off Emilio Pagan in the seventh.

”A little bittersweet,” Calhoun said. ”First hit, first homer as a Diamondback, but come up on the wrong side of things. Went out and competed, thought we looked good, but got in some trouble in the sixth and had to play catch up from there.”

Tingler was hired in the offseason after Andy Green was fired with eight games to go in 2019.

”The win’s nice, but it’s really refreshing to see the guys carry their game over to what they’ve been working on, into the game tonight. It was really good to see.”

The Padres are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since winning consecutive NL West titles in 2005-06. They haven’t had a winning season since 2010.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray is set to start Saturday night. He set career highs with 235 strikeouts and 33 starts last year, going 12-8 with a 4.34 ERA.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet made 14 starts last year, going 3-5 with a 4.07 ERA as he came back from Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2018 season.

AP Sports Writer David Brandt contributed.

