Harrison Bader-led Cardinals go for sweep of Indians

Harrison Bader has played a significant role in the St. Louis Cardinals’ ascent in the standings.

Bader looks to continue his recent torrid play on Wednesday afternoon when the Cardinals vie for a sweep of their two-game series against the host Cleveland Indians.

The 27-year-old homered and collected three hits for the second time in as many games in St. Louis’ 4-2 victory in the series opener on Tuesday. Bader is batting a robust .489 (22-for-45) with three homers and nine RBIs in his last 13 games.

“He’s pretty dynamic. He can do it all. He’s a five-tool player, and you’ve seen all the tools today on display,” Paul DeJong told Bally Sports Midwest of Bader, who has multiple hits in eight of his last 12 games.

DeJong belted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning on Tuesday to propel the Cardinals to their seventh win in their last 10 games. The 27-year-old has made the most of his playing time in July, batting .311 (19-for-61) with four homers and 10 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

“The more times I’m out there, more pitches I see, the better I see the ball and the more I compete,” DeJong said. “It’s one of those fine lines of balance where I’m trying to get my pitch and staying relaxed and executing.”

St. Louis left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (6-5, 2.88 ERA) certainly has been executing, as he carries a five-start winning streak into Wednesday’s game.

Hyun Kim has allowed just three runs on 16 hits in 30 innings during that stretch. The South Korean celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday by yielding two runs on as many hits in six innings of a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Hyun Kim has yet to face the Indians in his career.

He would be wise to tread carefully around Jose Ramirez, who launched a two-run homer in the series opener. He is 8-for-24 with three homers, seven RBIs and seven runs scored against the Cardinals dating back to the 2020 season.

Ramirez admitted that he is slowly working his way past the bone bruise in his left elbow that has plagued him over the last few games.

“I’m improving, I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent, but I’m improving slowly but surely,” Ramirez said via translator Agustin Rivero.

Right-hander Zach Plesac (5-3, 4.30) provides the opposition on Wednesday for Cleveland, which has lost six of its last eight games.

Plesac, 26, recorded his second no-decision in three starts on Friday since his return from a lengthy absence following a fractured thumb sustained while removing his shirt. He permitted four runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Plesac has yet to face the Cardinals in his career.

St. Louis’ Dylan Carlson drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning of the series opener. Carlson has driven in at least one run in seven of his last eight games while batting .273 (9-for-33) in that stretch.

