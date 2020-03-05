Giants RHP Tyler Beede seeks 2nd opinion on elbow

MLB
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)San Francisco Giants right-hander Tyler Beede is seeking a second opinion on his injured throwing elbow.

Beede left an exhibition game after one inning on Tuesday with tightness in his elbow. The Giants said Wednesday that an MRI showed he has a flexor strain and a UCL sprain.

The team is gathering additional opinions on the injury and will have more information on Beede’s prognosis later in the week.

Beede is competing for a spot in San Francisco’s starting rotation. Beede went 5-10 with a 5.08 ERA last season for the Giants.

