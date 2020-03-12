Giants name right-hander Johnny Cueto opening day starter

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)Right-hander Johnny Cueto will start opening day for the San Francisco Giants.

Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement Wednesday. The Giants are scheduled to open on the road March 26 against Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

The 34-year-old Cueto returned last September to make four starts after missing more than 13 months following Tommy John surgery. He went 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA over 16 innings.

An 18-game winner in 2016 during his first season with San Francisco, Cueto signed a $130 million, six-year contract before the 2016 season that runs through 2021. He chose to stay with the Giants after 2017, when he could have opted out.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.