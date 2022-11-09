NEW YORK (AP)The 161 players who became free agents (x-re-signed):

AMERICAN LEAGUE=

BALTIMORE (3) – Jes�s Aguilar, 1b; Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b.

BOSTON (6) – Xander Bogaerts, ss; Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; JD Martinez, dh; Matt Strahm, lhp; Michael Wacha, rhp.

CHICAGO (6) – Jos� Abreu, 1b; Elvis Andrus, ss; Johnny Cueto, rhp; Josh Harrison, 2b; AJ Pollock, of; Vince Velazquez, rhp.

CLEVELAND (1) – Austin Hedges, c.

DETROIT (3) – Tucker Barnhart, c; Andrew Chafin, lhp; Daniel Norris, lhp.

HOUSTON (8) – Michael Brantley, of; Jason Castro, c; Aledmys D�az, inf-of; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Trey Mancini, dh-1b-of; Rafael Montero, rhp; Will Smith, lhp; Christian V�zquez, c.

KANSAS CITY (1) – Zack Greinke, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (4) – Archie Bradley, rhp; Matt Duffy, 3b; Michael Lorenzen, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.

MINNESOTA (9) – Chris Archer, rhp; Dylan Bundy, rhp; Carlos Correa, ss; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Billy Hamilton, of; Sandy Le�n, c; Aaron Sanchez, rhp; Gary S�nchez, c; Miguel San�, 1b.

NEW YORK (10) – Andrew Benintendi, of; Zack Britton, lhp; Matt Carpenter, inf-of; Miguel Castro, rhp; Aroldis Chapman, lhp; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; Chad Green, rhp; Aaron Judge, of; Anthony Rizzo, 1b; Jameson Taillon, rhp.

OAKLAND (2) – Chad Pinder, of; Stephen Vogt, c.

SEATTLE (5) – Matt Boyd, lhp; Curt Casali, c; Adam Frazier, 2b; Mitch Haniger, of; Carlos Santana, 1b.

TAMPA BAY (3) – Corey Kluber, rhp; David Peralta, of; Mike Zunino, c.

TEXAS (6) – Kohei Arihara, rhp; Kole Calhoun, of; Charlie Culberson, inf-of; Matt Moore, lhp; Mart�n P�rez, lhp; Kevin Plawecki, c.

TORONTO (3) – Jackie Bradley Jr., of; David Phelps, rhp; Ross Stripling, rhp.

—

NATIONAL LEAGUE=

ARIZONA (2) – Zach Davies, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

ATLANTA (9) – Ehire Adrianza, inf; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Adam Duvall, of; Robbie Grossman, of; Jay Jackson, rhp; Luke Jackson, rhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; Darren O’Day, rhp; Dansby Swanson, ss.

CHICAGO (3) – Willson Contreras, c; Wade Miley, lhp; Drew Smyly, lhp.

CINCINNATI (6) – Chase Anderson, rhp; Mike Minor, lhp; Austin Romine, c; Donovan Solano, 2b; Hunter Strickland, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.

COLORADO (6) – Alex Colom�, rhp; Carlos Est�vez, rhp; Jos� Iglesias, ss; Chad Kuhl, rhp; Scott Oberg, rhp; Jos� Ure�a, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (13) – Hanser Alberto, 3b; Tyler Anderson, lhp; Danny Duffy, lhp; Joey Gallo, of; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Chris Martin, rhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Kevin Pillar, of; David Price, lhp; Trea Turner, ss.

MIAMI (0)

MILWAUKEE (6) – Josh Lindblom, rhp; Andrew McCutchen, of; Omar Narv�ez, c; Jace Peterson, inf-of; Taylor Rogers, lhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

NEW YORK (12) – Chris Bassitt, rhp; Jacob deGrom, rhp; Edwin D�az, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Seth Lugo, rhp; Trevor May, rhp; Tyler Naquin, of; Brandon Nimmo, of; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Joely Rodr�guez, lhp; Taijuan Walker, rhp; Trevor Williams, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (8) – Chris Devenski, rhp; Zach Eflin, rhp; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Jean Segura, 2b; Noah Syndergaard, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) – Ben Gamel, of; Roberto P�rez, c.

ST. LOUIS (2) – Corey Dickerson, of; Jos� Quintana, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (9) – Josh Bell, 1b; Mike Clevinger, rhp; Brandon Drury, inf-of; Pierce Johnson, rhp; Sean Manaea, lhp; Wil Myers, of; Jurickson Profar, of-2b; Robert Suarez, rhp; Craig Stammen, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (5) – Jos� �lvarez, lhp; Brandon Belt, 1b; Shelby Miller, rhp; Joc Pederson, of; Carlos Rod�n, lhp.

WASHINGTON (8) – Steve Cishek, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; x-Sean Doolittle, lhp; Will Harris, rhp; C�sar Hern�ndez, 2b; Erasmo Ramirez, rhp; Joe Ross, rhp; Anibal S�nchez, rhp.