KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Free agent left-hander Ryan Yarbrough signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after spending the past five seasons with Tampa Bay.

The 30-year-old Yarbrough was 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games last season, making nine starts. He twice was on the injured list with groin tightness and a strained oblique.

Yarbrough was 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games, including 59 starts, for the Rays. He was 16-6 as a rookie in 2018. He was 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA in eight postseason games.

Yarbrough played college ball at Old Dominion, where new Royals manager Matt Quatraro and Kansas City infielder Vinnie Pasquantino also went to school.

The Royals designated right-hander Wyatt Mills for assignment.

The 27-year-old Mills was a combined 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 27 games with Kansas City and Seattle. He was traded from the Mariners to the Royals in late June in the deal for Carlos Santana.

