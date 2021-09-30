Field of Dreams site has new ownership, including MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas

Frank Thomas speaks at news conference about new ownership of Field of Dreams site on September 30, 2021.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The ownership of the iconic Field of Dreams movie site in eastern Iowa now includes MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

The company that owns the site, Go the Distance Baseball LLC., announced Thursday morning that a group including Thomas has purchased a controlling interest in the All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams movie site.

“We are excited to lead the future development and expansion of the Field of Dreams in a collaborative spirit with our neighbors and government officials,” said Thomas.

Terms of the sale have not been released but the company did disclose the agreement included the sale of all of the interests in the company that were owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust to This is Heaven, LLC. – a venture comprised of Thomas and his friend Rick Heidner. A Chicago real-estate developer, Heidner, was an initial investor in Go the Distance Baseball and is retaining his minority investment in the company as well.

In August, a specially-built field adjacent to the movie site played host to Major League Baseball’s first-ever game in Iowa. The event honored the nostalgia of the original movie, with star Kevin Costner emerging from the corn in the outfield ahead of the players from the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

The game itself became an instant classic ending on a dramatic walk-off home run by the White Sox, who took the win 9-8. It was also the most-watched MLB regular-season game since 2005 and at its peak, had 6,094,00 viewers.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to the announcement of the new ownership.

“I’m excited about the new ownership of the Field of Dreams property in Dyersville, and want to thank Frank Thomas for his investment in Iowa. “This iconic movie site has drawn millions of people to our state over the years, most recently during the first-ever MLB game held in Iowa between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. “The Field of Dreams is symbolic of what makes Iowa such a special place, and I’m proud to showcase it for the nation. “Now, with Frank’s vision, new leadership and strong state and local partnerships, I’m confident that the Field of Dreams will become a world class attraction, and further expand economic development opportunities for Dyersville, its surrounding communities and our state as a whole. “The State of Iowa is committed to the continued success of this site, and I look forward to working with Frank and his team soon.” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

MLB has announced another Field of Dreams game will be played at the site on August 11th, 2022. It will feature the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs.