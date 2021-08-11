Field of Dreams: Inspired by 1989 film, MLB makes Iowa debut

Iowa News

by: DAVE CAMPBELL,

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Major League Baseball is preparing for its first game in the state of Iowa. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play in Dyersville on Thursday next to the site used in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.”

One of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally has the opportunity to host the real thing. The game was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The event is part of MLB’s increased efforts to grow the game through areas without in-person access to the highest level of the sport.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories