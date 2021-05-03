Dodgers seek to build on big day, visit Cubs for 2

After inclement weather washed out Monday’s scheduled series opener between the host Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, the two struggling National League rivals will play a pair of seven-inning games Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader.

Los Angeles enters the twin bill with losses in 10 of its past 14 games, but the Dodgers broke out in a big way with Sunday’s 16-4 outburst against the Milwaukee Brewers to salvage the finale of a four-game road series.

Chicago has lost seven of nine, but clubbed five home runs Sunday in a 13-12, 10-inning loss at Cincinnati.

“The Dodgers, I know they’ve been scuffling a little bit,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “They’re ready to get rolling, too. Just like we are.”

Chicago activated outfielder Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list Monday, and he was set to lead off against his former club before the game was postponed.

Pederson, who was sidelined with left wrist tendinitis, is batting .137 in 51 at-bats.

“A chance to face some of your old friends is always something that I think a lot of players take a lot of pride in,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “It’s fun. He’s got a lot of history with those guys, a really good history, winning history, with that group.”

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 7.54 ERA) is set to start the opener as he aims to reverse course from recent struggles.

The Atlanta Braves reached Hendricks for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings Wednesday and have scored 14 runs with seven homers in 7 2/3 innings in two games against Hendricks this season. Hendricks has yielded three home runs in his three other starts.

He is 2-3 with a 6.00 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers.

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw (4-2, 2.09 ERA) will get the call for the Dodgers against Hendricks. Kershaw has a 1.09 ERA in his past five starts and is coming off Wednesday’s gem against Cincinnati, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings.

Kershaw is 6-3 with a 2.74 ERA in 11 starts against the Cubs.

Los Angeles will start righty Trevor Bauer (3-1, 2.48 ERA) in the nightcap. Bauer has worked at least six innings in each of his six starts this season but took his first loss of the season Thursday, allowing two runs and four hits in an eight-inning complete game against Milwaukee.

Bauer is 5-1 with a 1.13 ERA in six career starts versus Chicago, which has not confirmed a Game 2 starter and did not commit to righty Adbert Alzolay, who initially was slated to make the start.

The Dodgers set a team record Sunday as Matt Beaty and A.J. Pollock became the first pair of teammates in franchise history to collect at least seven RBIs in the same game. Both players slugged grand slams as part of the feat.

“It’s good to know that we have it in there,” Pollock said. “You go game after game where you’re getting one or two runs and to have that explosion. … I think just knowing we have that in the bag – any day we can explode like that (enables) a good mindset.”

