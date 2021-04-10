Dodgers’ Julio Urias out to repeat sparkling effort against Nationals

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias will try to keep the Washington Nationals’ bats quiet when he starts game two of a three-game series Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Urias (1-0, 1.29 ERA) is coming off a dominating effort in his first start, a win last Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. The 24-year-old allowed one run in seven-plus innings, striking out six and walking one. Urías threw 79 pitches in the longest start of his career.

“His fastball was playing well. His curveball, it was good today,” catcher Will Smith said after the game. “In the past, we leaned on that a lot more than we did today, but we really didn’t need to. He threw it really well, and it wasn’t squared up very much.”

Urias has a 2.25 earned-run average and 11 strikeouts in 12 innings of work against Washington over three games (two starts).

He’ll try to imitate teammate Walker Buehler, who blanked the Nationals for six innings in a 1-0 Dodgers win on Friday.

Justin Turner had three of the Dodgers’ four hits, including a solo home run.

Corey Knebel, and not Kenley Jansen, pitched the ninth inning for Los Angeles. Jansen would have been pitching for the third time in four days. On Wednesday, he blew a save against the Oakland Athletics in a game the Dodgers lost in 10 innings.

“He’s in the same bucket as all of our other pitchers and players,” manager Dave Roberts said of Jansen. “Just managing workload and understanding and appreciating that we have a long season in front of us.”

Before the game, the Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left-calf contusion suffered in Monday’s game at Oakland. Outfielder Mookie Betts (sore lower back) was out of the lineup for the second straight game.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are starting to get players back following last week’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Pitchers Patrick Corbin and Brad Hand, catchers Alex Avila and Yan Gomes, and infielder Jordy Mercer cleared COVID-19 protocols and rejoined the team.

Pitcher Jon Lester, infielders Josh Bell and Josh Harrison, and outfielder Kyle Schwarber remain quarantined in Washington.

Corbin, a left-hander, could start Saturday against the Dodgers.

“He’s been throwing, but we don’t know to what extent,” manager Dave Martinez said. “… He thinks that he can (pitch). I just want to put eyes on him and see where he’s at and talk to the training staff.”

Corbin was 2-7 with a 4.66 ERA in 2020. He’s 5-9 with a 3.36 ERA in 21 games (19 starts) against the Dodgers. If he’s unable to go, right-hander Austin Voth could get the start. He was 2-5 with a 6.34 ERA in 11 starts last season and has never faced the Dodgers.

Pitching hasn’t been the Nationals’ problem of late, as they’ve been shut out their past two games. They wasted six scoreless innings from Stephen Strasburg in a 2-0 loss to the Braves on Wednesday as part of a seven-inning doubleheader game as well as five shutout frames from Joe Ross on Friday.

“If we can keep it right here, I like what I’m getting,” Martinez said. “I really believe if we get the pitching we’ve been getting as of late, we’re gonna score runs. We’re gonna win a lot of games.”

–Field Level Media