The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner.

The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.

Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw. As a result, the left-hander will have additional time to consider his future rather than make a decision at the beginning of free agency. The Dodgers did the same thing last year, and Kershaw signed a one-year deal.

Justin Turner will receive a $2 million buyout. The 37-year-old third baseman could still re-sign with the Dodgers for next year, although likely at a lower salary than the $16 million he would have received if the team had exercised its option. During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community.

Turner hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games after slumping early in the season. From the All-Star break on, he batted .340 before going 2 for 13 in the National League Division Series, where the Dodgers were eliminated.

Turner was named MVP of the 2017 National League Championship Series, earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2021 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

Earlier this month, Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors MLB players for their philanthropic efforts.

Trea Turner batted .298 in a team-high 160 games, with 100 RBIs, 21 home runs, 101 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. It was his third 100-plus run season and his first with 100-plus RBIs.

Anderson was 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 30 appearances, including 28 starts last season. The 32-year-old pitcher recorded 138 strikeouts and 34 walks. He finished the first half of the season with a 10-1 record and a 2.96 ERA.

The Dodgers had already declined 2023 options on infielder Hanser Alberto and right-hander Jimmy Nelson.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports