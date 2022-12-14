ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired reliever J.P. Feyereisen from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league left-hander Jeff Belge on Wednesday.

Feyereisen was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Rays finalized right-hander Zach Eflin’s $40 million, three-year contract. Feyereisen underwent right shoulder surgery on Dec. 7 for a general cleanup of his rotator cuff and labrum, and he could miss most of the 2023 season.

Feyereiser allowed one unearned run and seven hits in 24 1/3 innings over 22 appearances in 2022 before being shut down June 2 due to right shoulder impingement.

Belge went 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 games, including one start, last season for Class A Great Lakes. He was assigned to Double-A Montgomery by the Rays.

