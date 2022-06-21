LOS ANGELES (AP)The Los Angeles Dodgers added outfielder Trayce Thompson to the active roster on Tuesday after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers for cash.

Thompson returns to the Dodgers after spending parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with them. He hit .207 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI in 107 games over that span.

The 31-year-old outfielder, whose older brother, Klay, plays for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, began this season with San Diego. Thompson went 1 for 14 with two RBI in six games before being cut on May 10. He joined Detroit a week later and was sent to Triple-A Toledo, where he was batting .299 with eight homers and 19 RBIs in 25 games.

Thompson figures to help fill the void left by right fielder Mookie Betts, who is on the IL with a cracked rib.

The Dodgers open a nine-game road trip Tuesday night at Cincinnati.

In other moves, left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson went on the injured list with left forearm tendinitis. It’s his second stint on the IL. He is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five innings.

Right-hander Walker Buehler was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Thompson.

