Displaced Mariners set for ‘home’ series in San Diego

The Seattle Mariners will continue their homestand away from home Friday in San Diego.

The Mariners announced Thursday before their “home” game at San Francisco that this weekend’s three-game series against the Padres would be moved to Petco Park because of hazardous air quality in the Seattle area due to wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle had a two-game series against the Giants delayed a day and transferred to the Bay Area because of the unhealthy air. The Mariners (22-28) lost both of those games, including a 6-4 defeat on what was supposed to be an off day Thursday, and have lost three straight overall.

“It has certainly got its challenges,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais of playing five straight games scheduled for T-Mobile Park on the road. “It has been a tough, crazy season, with all the things that have been thrown at our team. It’s very challenging. But these guys are pros and know what’s ahead of them.”

That would be the Padres (32-19), who are in position to clinch their first playoff berth in 14 years this weekend.

The Padres are 19-8 at Petco Park this season, although they will be considered the visitor for the next three days.

“We enjoy playing at our ballpark,” San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said. “We’ve certainly practiced here a lot, and we’ve done a lot of intrasquads. We feel like we know this field very well, and the dimensions and how it plays. We play very good baseball here.”

The Padres had an eight-game winning streak snapped with a 3-1 loss to the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. San Diego then lost 7-5 to the Dodgers on Wednesday in a bullpen game, with the Padres wanting to give right-hander Chris Paddack additional time to recuperate from a sprained right ankle.

Paddack (3-4, 4.74 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night’s series opener against Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 5.35 ERA).

Paddack left his start against San Francisco after two innings on Sept. 10. He hurt the ankle sometime during the first inning but had it taped between innings and went back out for the second. After a dip in velocity, he left for X-rays, which proved negative.

“He ended up with a sprained right ankle, which is a shame,” Tingler said. “Because I thought the way he threw the ball in the first, I thought he was onto something special.

“We’re hoping for the best and hoping (Paddack) can make that next start. But just watching his first inning and how crisp he was with his fastball and the changeup … we know it’s there. From that part, we don’t really have much concern. Our concern now is with the ankle.”

Paddack is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the Mariners. He took the loss Aug. 25 against Seattle at Petco Park, allowing six runs on eight hits in five-plus innings of an 8-3 defeat. Austin Nola, acquired by San Diego at the trade deadline, and J.P. Crawford homered off Paddack in that game.

Kikuchi is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two career starts against San Diego, including an 8-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader on Aug. 27 at Petco Park. In that contest, he went five innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

