Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons.

An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).

Fowler signed a minor league contract with Toronto last March 31. He went 5 for 12 (.417) with three RBIs in three games for Triple-A Buffalo from April 28-30, then was released on May 3.

“From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a ‘vet’ in Anaheim — there are a few things I will never forget,” Fowler wrote on Twitter. “Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first ‘you’ve been traded to Houston’ heart pounding call. The feeling of bliss while hearing the words ‘All-Star.’ … Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. … I’m mostly proud to look back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win.”

