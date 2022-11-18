CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday.

Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove.

The Cubs also tendered contracts to infielders infielders Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer. They agreed to 2023 contracts with relievers Rowan Wick and Adrian Sampson, avoiding arbitration with both pitchers, and claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.

The Cubs tendered contracts to 31 players on their 40-man roster. Pitchers Brailyn Marquez and Alexander Vizcaino and outfielder Rafael Ortega were nontendered. Chicago’s 40-man roster is at 37 players.

The Cubs finished 74-88 last season.

