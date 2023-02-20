MESA, Ariz. (AP)The Chicago Cubs added Michael Fulmer to their bullpen on Monday, finalizing a $4 million, one-year contract with the right-hander.

Fulmer played for Detroit and Minnesota last season, going 5-6 with 3.39 ERA in a career-high 67 appearances. He began the season with the Tigers and was traded to the Twins in August.

Chicago has been active since it went 74-88 last year in its second straight losing season. Shortstop Dansby Swanson, right-hander Jameson Taillon, outfielder Cody Bellinger, first baseman Eric Hosmer, reliever Brad Boxberger and catcher Tucker Barnhart also signed with the team in free agency.

Fulmer said conversations with former Cubs relievers Andrew Chafin and Daniel Norris cemented his decision to join the team.

”It just kind of confirmed my beliefs of me wanting to be here,” Fulmer told reporters, ”and ultimately, just glad it worked out.”

Fulmer, 29, is 34-45 with a 3.89 ERA and 17 saves in 204 career games, including 89 starts. He was the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year with Detroit, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA.

In a corresponding roster move, Chicago placed reliever Codi Heuer on the 60-day injured list. Heuer had Tommy John surgery in March 2022.

