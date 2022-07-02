CHICAGO (AP)Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills left Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox due to lower back pain after throwing just seven pitches.

The Cubs said the right-hander is undergoing further evaluation.

The 30-year-old Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA) struck out Jarren Duran and left after allowing a double to Rafael Devers.

Mark Leiter Jr. came in and struck out J.D. Martinez and got Xander Bogaerts to fly out, ending the inning.

Mills was activated June 7 from the 60-day injured list for a right quadriceps strain.

—

