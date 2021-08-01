Cronenworth and Kim lead Padres past Colorado 8-1

SAN DIEGO (AP)Ha-Seong Kim homered and drove in three runs, and Jake Cronenworth contributed three hits to lead the San Diego Padres to an 8-1 victory Sunday and a split of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres were playing their second game since Fernando Tatis Jr. went on the injured list with a shoulder problem. They had plenty of punch without him in the series finale against the Rockies.

”All I’m trying to do is going out there and do what I can do best, offensively and defensively,” Kim, who played in Tatis’ spot at shortstop, said through a translator. ”(I’m) just trying to help the team win, that’s all.”

Rookie starter Reiss Knehr made his second big league appearance and lasted three innings. He gave up one run and two hits for San Diego after starting in place of Chris Paddack, who went on the injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain.

”To throw strikes, to pound the zone, that is exactly what you want to see,” San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said. ”What we needed today is exactly what he gave us – those three innings.”

San Diego’s Craig Stammen (5-2) earned the win in relief, retiring the side in order in the one inning he pitched.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber (8-6) lasted only one inning. He threw 40 pitches and gave up four runs, four hits and two walks.

”It was not my day,” Gomber said.

Cronenworth and Kim hit two-run doubles in that first inning to give San Diego a 4-0 lead.

Sam Hilliard hit a solo homer in the second for the Rockies, but the Padres tacked on a run in the fourth off Ashton Goudeau on a pinch-hit double by Eric Hosmer.

Wil Myers singled home Cronenworth in the fifth, and Kim hit a solo homer in the sixth for a 7-1 lead.

San Diego added another run in in the seventh when Austin Nola hit a sacrifice fly.

Goudeau replaced Gomber in the second inning. In addition to settling things down on the mound, he singled in the third in his first major league at-bat.

”Everyone was saying congratulations, it was pretty cool,” Goudeau said. ”It is always exciting when someone gets their first hit, especially when it’s a pitcher.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Yonathan Daza returned for the Rockies after going on the COVID-19 IL on July 16.

Padres: Tingler said he expects LHP Matt Strahm (right patellar tendon surgery) to be activated on Tuesday for the start of the Padres’ two-game series in Oakland. Strahm, who hasn’t pitched this season, was one of the Padres’ most effective relievers last year.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-6, 4.52 ERA) starts Tuesday in the first of three games at home versus the Cubs.

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (4-4, 5.44) takes the mound on Tuesday in the opener of the series at Oakland.

—

