Craig Stammen stays with Padres for $9 million, 2-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP)Reliever Craig Stammen finalized a $9 million, two-year contract Friday to remain with the San Diego Padres, who hold an option for a third season that could make the deal worth $12 million.

Stammen, who turns 36 on March 9, had been a free agent. He will earn $4 million each of the next two seasons, and the Padres’ option is for $4 million with a $1 million buyout. He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 40, 44 and 60 games pitched.

Stammen led the Padres with 76 appearances last season, going 8-7 with four saves and a 3.29 ERA.

He allowed four consecutive home runs to the Washington Nationals, his former team, in a 5-2 loss on June 9.

In parts of 10 big league seasons, he is 44-37 with five saves and a 3.63 ERA.

Stammen spent his first seven seasons with the Nationals. He signed with the Padres prior to the 2017 season.

To make room for Stammen on the 40-man roster, left-hander Nick Margevicius was designated for assignment. Margevicius made his big league debut in last year, going 2-6 with a 6.79 ERA in 17 appearances, including 12 starts.

