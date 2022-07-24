Right-hander Corbin Martin will make his first start of the season as the Arizona Diamondbacks go for a three-game series sweep of the Washington Nationals on Sunday in Phoenix.

Martin (0-0, 4.40 ERA) was a key piece obtained in a 2019 deadline deal that sent Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros.

Martin began the season for the Diamondbacks in the bullpen, where he pitched 14 1/3 innings before being sent to Triple-A Reno. There he was moved into a starting role and compiled a 5.10 ERA in 60 innings.

Martin will try to fill a void in a rotation that has lost right-handers Humberto Castellanos (right elbow strain) and Zach Davies (right shoulder inflammation) to the injured list.

Arizona also designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Wednesday after the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner went 0-2 with a 9.64 ERA in four starts for the team.

Martin allowed only one earned run in 14 innings in his last two starts for the Aces.

“He’s been throwing the ball really well in Reno,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s been working hard. It hasn’t been an easy road for him. We know that. But when it happens, it happens fast. And I think he’s connecting some things, and we’re really excited to have him here.”

Arizona, which defeated the Nationals 10-1 on Friday and 7-2 on Saturday, will go for just its second three-game series sweep of the season. The Diamondbacks also took three at Miami from May 2-4.

A key reason for the Diamondbacks’ success in the first two games of the series has been the pitching of starters Zac Gallen and Madison Bumgarner.

Gallen blanked the Nationals on two hits over seven innings on Friday and had a no-hitter for 5 2/3 innings. Bumgarner allowed two runs on four hits over a season-high eight innings on Saturday.

The duo combined to allow two runs on six hits and no walks over 15 innings while striking out 16.

“We’ve just got to keep getting after it,” Lovullo said. “I know what we’ve done the past couple days, but it doesn’t mean a thing tomorrow. We’ve got to continue to grind and go in the direction we have been. Certainly is a nice feeling. We’ll enjoy it. We’ve got to reload tomorrow. It’s a quick turnaround.”

On Sunday, Washington will start right-hander Erick Fedde (5-7, 4.91), who is 0-2 with a 7.53 ERA in three July starts. Fedde is 2-2 with a 5.06 ERA in four career starts against Arizona but won his only start at Chase Field, 3-0, last season when he allowed three hits over seven innings.

The Nationals, who are 2-17 over their last 19 contests, have managed just three runs and seven hits over the first two games in the series.

“I think, especially after the (All-Star) break, guys are really trying to find themselves again, getting in that groove,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “Hopefully tomorrow we’ll come out and we’ll start swinging the bats the way we’re capable of swinging. Hopefully tomorrow we’ll come out and put up some runs early and often.”

