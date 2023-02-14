ST. LOUIS (AP)John Mozeliak’s contract as the St. Louis Cardinals’ president of baseball operations was extended through the 2025 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Mozeliak, 54, is the longest tenured head of baseball operations in the National League. Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. had said last month that he was pleased with Mozeliak and wanted to retain him.

The Cardinals won the NL Central last year and matched a franchise record with their 15th consecutive winning season.

Mozeliak has been in the organization since 1995 and has overseen baseball operations since 2007, first as general manager and in his current capacity since 2017. His contract had been set to run through the 2023 season,

