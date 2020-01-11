Cardinals avoid arbitration with $1.3 million deal with Gant

ST. LOUIS (AP)The St. Louis Cardinals avoided arbitration with right-hander John Gant on Friday by agreeing to a $1.3 million, one-year deal.

The 27-year-old Gant was the only St. Louis player eligible for arbitration. He lost the fifth starter spot to Dakota Hudson last season but went 11-1 with a 3.66 ERA as a crucial part of the bullpen. He made $571,300.

Gant made 19 starts in 2018 and went 7-6 with a 3.47 ERA. In four seasons with Atlanta and St. Louis, he is 19-12 with a 3.89 ERA in 117 appearances – 28 starts.

