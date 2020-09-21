Bundy looks to rebound as Angels host Rangers

Dylan Bundy might feel like he has some making up to do when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon in the finale of their four-game series against the Texas Rangers in Anaheim, Calif.

Bundy is coming off his worst outing of the season for the Angels (23-31), and his poor performance Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Bundy (5-3, 3.12 ERA) had a chance to pull the Angels within 3 1/2 games of the Houston Astros for second place in the AL West with 10 games left, but instead lasted just 2 2/3 innings in the 9-6 loss, his shortest outing of the season.

He allowed six runs (five earned) and six hits as the Angels fell behind 6-2 after three innings.

“I was getting behind in counts,” Bundy said. “Just missing off the plate or below the zone with offspeed pitches. I think mainly it’s getting behind in the count and throwing non-competitive offspeed pitches or fastballs not located very well, and I got singled to death.”

He’ll be up against a Texas lineup that hit five homers in a 7-2 win against the Angels on Sunday, which knocked them back to 4 1/2 games behind the Astros with six games left.

The loss also guaranteed Los Angeles a fifth straight losing season.

Sam Huff was among those who homered for the Rangers (19-34), but his round-tripper was the first of his major league career.

“Every time we come to Anaheim, it’s going to be a cool place to be,” Huff said.

Los Angeles had pulled within 3 1/2 games of the Astros on Friday night after winning 6-2 against the Rangers in the series opener, but Houston came from behind late to pull out 3-2 wins on Saturday and Sunday against Arizona.

The Angels rallied for another 4-3 win on Saturday, but didn’t get the performance they needed from veteran right-hander Julio Teheran on Sunday, snapping their three-game winning streak and severely hurting their slim chances of sneaking into the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Though it’s likely too late to make the playoffs, Bundy will try to redeem himself against the Rangers, a team he has pitched well against.

Bundy is 4-1 in eight career appearances, six starts, against the Rangers with a 2.61 ERA.

Bundy faced the Rangers on Sept. 10 in Arlington and held them to two runs and four hits over 7 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win. He struck out a season-high 12 and walked one.

Bundy was matched against Kyle Gibson (2-5, 5.18 ERA), who will oppose him again on Monday.

Gibson took the loss in his matchup against Bundy after allowing five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

He has struggled against Los Angeles in his career, owning a 3-4 mark in 12 career starts and a 5.01 ERA.

Willie Calhoun likely will be in the lineup for the Rangers. He’s 3-for-5 in his career off Bundy with two home runs.

