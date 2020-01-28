Brewers re-sign RHP Shelby Miller to minor league deal

MILWAUKEE (AP)Oft-injured pitcher Shelby Miller re-signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league spring training camp.

The team announced the move Monday on Twitter.

Miller, an All-Star in 2015 with Atlanta, was released by Texas last July and signed by the Brewers to a minor league deal. He made eight minor league starts, five at Triple-A San Antonio and three in rookie ball, but did not appear in a big league game for them and was released in late August.

The 29-year-old right-hander, drafted 19th overall by St. Louis in 2009, is 38-56 with a 4.11 ERA in 150 major league games, including 132 starts. He has pitched for the Cardinals, Braves, Diamondbacks and Rangers over eight seasons.

Miller, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017 with Arizona, signed a $2 million, one-year contract with Texas last winter. He was released on July 4 after going 1-3 with an 8.59 ERA in 19 appearances, including eight starts. In 44 innings, he gave up 58 hits and 29 walks for a 1.977 WHIP.

Miller went 15-9 with a 3.06 ERA for St. Louis in 2013, his first full big league season, and finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He led the majors with 17 losses in 2015 with the Braves, but compiled a 3.02 ERA in 205 1/3 innings. He has totaled only 82 big league innings over the past three years.

