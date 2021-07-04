Brewers look to keep doing damage vs. Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t just adding to their winning streak while they are in Pittsburgh; they are shredding the Pirates.

Through the first three games of the teams’ series, which ends Sunday, the Brewers have outscored Pittsburgh 25-6.

“We just pick each other up,” Milwaukee catcher Omar Narvaez, who had five hits in Saturday’s 11-2 win, told Bally Sports Wisconsin. “If one doesn’t get the job done, the other will. We’ve got a lot of confidence in each other.

“It doesn’t matter what happens in the first (at-bat). Somebody’s going to get it done. That’s huge for our team. We’re so locked in to each other. We see the results.”

Milwaukee’s 11-game streak is its longest winning streak since it won its first 13 games of the 1987 season.

Pittsburgh has lost six straight, still a ways from its season-high 10-game skid last month, but the team is not offering a lot to suggest that things are going to turn around imminently.

The Pirates have scored eight runs during the six losses.

“It’s frustrating because there have been times when we haven’t played well and we’ve given ourselves opportunities; right now we’re just not giving ourselves any scoring opportunities,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to get out of it.”

The Pirates are 2-7 against Milwaukee this season, including six straight losses.

In what has become a daily IL move for the Pirates lately, outfielder Ka’ai Tom went on the 10-day IL Saturday because of a lower back strain.

In going for the sweep Sunday, Milwaukee will send right-hander Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.17 ERA) to oppose Pittsburgh left-hander Tyler Anderson (3-8, 4.75 ERA).

Peralta has had nine quality starts, and the Brewers are 11-4 in his starts, helped by Peralta racking up 122 strikeouts in 87 innings.

Over his past nine starts, he has a 1.47 ERA. That includes a no-decision Monday in a Milwaukee win against the Chicago Cubs when he left with a two-run lead after pitching six innings and giving up two runs — on an Ian Happ homer in the first — two hits, with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Peralta is 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA in 11 career appearances against Pittsburgh, just two of those starts, including a no-decision April 18 when he allowed three runs and three hits in five innings, with no walks and struck out seven.

Anderson has lost five straight decisions and six of his past seven. In his most recent start, he gave up two runs and five hits in five innings, with a walk and three strikeouts, but got no run support as Colorado shut out the Pirates 2-0.

He described his performance in that loss as “not bad” after he had given up nine runs over his previous two starts. Against the Rockies, he gave up a homer to Elias Diaz and an RBI triple to Yonathan Daza, and those were the difference in the game.

“Other than (the two mistakes), I thought he was pretty effective,” Shelton said. “He had to grind through the fifth and empty the tank.”

Anderson is 1-2 with an 8.59 ERA in three career starts against the Brewers but has not faced them in nearly three years.

–Field Level Media