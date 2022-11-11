ATLANTA (AP)The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Nick Anderson to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract on Friday.

Under terms of the deal announced by the Braves, The 32-year-old Anderson will earn $875,000 while he is in the majors and $185,000 if he is in the minors.

Anderson has been slowed by injuries since putting together an impressive stretch with Tampa Bay. The reliever has a 2.89 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings for his career.

He had right elbow surgery in October 2021 and did not pitch in the majors last season. He spent most of the year with Triple-A Durham.

Anderson made his major league debut with Miami in 2019, when he had a 3.92 ERA and one save in 45 games. He was traded to Tampa Bay during the 2019 season and posted a 2.11 ERA in 23 games with the Rays.

Anderson has a 7-6 record and eight saves in 93 career games, all in relief. In 2020, Anderson had six saves and a 0.55 ERA in 19 games with the Rays.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Anderson, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment.

The Braves continued to add depth to their bullpen. On Wednesday, Atlanta re-acquired left-hander Kolby Allard, its former first-round draft pick, from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash.

Allard, 25, was Atlanta’s top choice, No. 14 overall, in the 2015 draft. He was 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 relief appearances last season while also spending time at Triple-A Round Rock.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports