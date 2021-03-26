Braves option Bryse Wilson for brief stay at alternate site

The Atlanta Braves optioned right-hander Bryse Wilson to their alternate training site on Friday for what is expected to be a brief stay.

Wilson is expected to be recalled about two weeks into the season. Manager Brian Snitker said Friday the team won’t use a fifth starter for its first pass through the rotation. Instead, the plan is to use a combination of relievers for the team’s fifth game before the fifth spot in the rotation is needed again on April 13.

Wilson will be eligible to be recalled on April 11.

Wilson was 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in four games, including three starts, this spring training. He beat out Kyle Wright, who was optioned to the alternate training siteon Wednesday, for the No. 5 job. Wright had a 4.50 ERA in 16 innings this spring.

On Thursday, Snitker announced Max Fried the team’s starter for next Thursday’s opener at Philadelphia.

Charlie Morton, Ian Anderson and Drew Smyly will join Fried in the rotation until Mike Soroka is ready to pitch, perhaps by the end of April. Soroka, who was the 2020 opening day starter, is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

—

