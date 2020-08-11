Braves’ Acuña scratched vs Yankees with sore left wrist

NEW YORK (AP)Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched from the lineup against the New York Yankees with a sore left wrist.

The Braves pulled Acuna from the lineup about 90 minutes before first pitch Tuesday night in the Bronx. Acuna had been set to hit leadoff and play center field. Ender Inciarte filled in for Acuna on defense, while shortstop Dansby Swanson slid to the top of the batting order.

Acuna was pulled after five innings during a blowout loss in Philadelphia on Monday, but did not appear to have suffered an injury.

The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year hit three homers over a doubleheader Sunday and seemed to just be heating up for the reigning NL East champs.

The 22-year-old is batting .258 with four homers, nine RBIs and an .887 OPS in 18 games.

