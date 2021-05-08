Braves’ Acuña hit by pitch from Phils’ Coonrod, leaves game

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Ronald Acuna Jr., who shares the major league lead with 10 home runs, left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night after being hit by a pitch.

Acuna was hit on his left hand by a 98 mph fastball from Sam Coonrod in the seventh inning. The pitch hit Acuna’s little finger on the bottom of the bat.

The Braves said X-rays on the finger were negative. Acuna is day to day with a contusion.

Acuna fell back, holding his hand in obvious pain. He was immediately escorted off the field.

Acuna missed two games in April with an abdominal strain and is hitting .313.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story