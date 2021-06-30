Blue Jays await bullpen reinforcement, take on Mariners

Help for the Toronto Blue Jays’ bullpen could arrive as early as Wednesday night when the Jays go for a series win against the visiting Seattle Mariners in Buffalo.

Right-hander Adam Cimber, who has a submarine delivery, could join the Blue Jays for the second game of the three-game series.

The Blue Jays obtained Cimber, outfielder Corey Dickerson and cash considerations Tuesday from the Miami Marlins for infielder Joe Panik and minor-league right-hander Andrew McInvale.

Toronto won the series opener over Seattle 9-3 on Tuesday night for its eighth win in nine games. Although the relievers did not allow a run in three innings in Tuesday’s contest, the bullpen has been Toronto’s weakness.

Cimber, 30, is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA, no saves and a 1.19 WHIP in 33 relief appearances covering 34 1/3 innings this season.

“He’s going to help our bullpen a lot,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “What he does is give us a different look. I’m really looking forward to adding him to the group. Just like everybody else, he’s going to get a chance to pitch in high-leverage (situations). It’s funny because I just saw him in Miami — the first time I’ve seen him — and he looked pretty good.”

Dickerson (bruised left foot) is not expected to play until after the All-Star break. Montoyo knows the 32-year-old from their time with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016-17.

“He’s going to give us a left-handed bat off the bench,” Montoyo said. “He can play left. He’s going to be a good addition. As you know, we’ve got a right-handed lineup, and if you add a left-handed batter like that, it’s going to help us a lot.”

Dickerson batted .260 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 14 RBIs with Miami before landing on the injured list on June 15.

Panik also bats left. The 30-year-old hit .246 with six doubles and two home runs and 11 RBIs in 42 games for Toronto this season.

Toronto will start left-hander Steven Matz (7-3, 4.26 ERA) on Wednesday. He will make his first career appearance against the Mariners, who will start left-hander Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.69).

Sheffield will make his second career outing against Toronto. He allowed seven hits and three runs in four innings and did not factor into the decision in Seattle’s 7-4 win on Aug. 23, 2019.

Seattle had a three-run homer in the sixth from Ty France against Robbie Ray to tie the game on Tuesday.

“Ty hit the heck out of the ball, and it was a big, big swing in the game,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Momentum-wise, you feel like you’re in a good spot there.”

Bo Bichette, however, hit a three-run homer against Rafael Montero in the bottom of the inning. Marcus Semien added a three-run blast in the seventh against Will Vest. That gave Semien five RBIs in a 3-for-5 game.

“Our old nemesis Marcus Semien showed up right in the middle of everything tonight,” Servais said. “We’ve certainly seen a lot of Semien here over the last few years with Oakland. And he’s always been a thorn in our side. He had some really quality at-bats tonight.”

Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago is appealing his 10-game suspension for having a sticky substance on his glove.

