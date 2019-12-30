Blue Jays agree to sign INF Travis Shaw to 1-year deal

TORONTO (AP)The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with free agent infielder Travis Shaw on Monday and designated infielder Richard Urena for assignment.

Shaw hit .157 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 29-year-old has a .243 career batting average over five big league seasons with the Brewers and Boston Red Sox.

Urena, 23, spent most of last season at Triple-A Buffalo. In 30 games with Toronto, he hit .243 and drove in four runs.

